Kevin Hart Sued By Model for $60 Million Over 2017 Sex Tape

A woman who appeared in a 2017 sex tape with Kevin Hart is suing the comedian and others for $60 million.

According to a documents obtained by E! News, 28-year-old model Montia Sabagg claims she was secretly recorded having consensual intercourse with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room. In the 38-page complaint, Sabagg accuses Hart, Jonathan "JT" Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence.

Sabagg claims in the suit that she "had no knowledge that the intimate activity" depicted in the video of her and Hart "was being recorded." The video, which according to the suit showed Sabagg "naked from the waste down and engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," was published online in Sept. 2017.

At the time, Hart addressed the incident publicly and claimed he was being extorted. Soon thereafter, Sabagg held a press conference alongside celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom to deny the extortion accusations.