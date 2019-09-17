16 Times Rachel Brosnahan Was Even More Stylish Than Midge Maisel

Amazon
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 3:00 AM
When it comes to being best dressed on-screen and off, look no further than Rachel Brosnahan.
As the award-winning actress behind Amazon's hit '50s housewife-turned-comedian, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, Brosnahan has not only brought one of TV's most beloved characters to life, but also one of its most stylish.
From the chic suit sets to the vibrant jackets, the colorful pillbox hats to the classic black cocktail dress and pearls, Mrs. Maisel's wardrobe has practically become its own character in the hit Amazon series—and a fabulous one at that.
And when Brosnahan isn't dressing up as Midge, she's busy bringing her own stylish flair to the red carpet. Whether in Erdem or Dior, the star has flourished as a fashionista Maisel would be proud to know.
Whether she's decked in florals or accessorizing with bows, we can't help but think Midge would even want to borrow some of the actress' outfits.
And, with the 2019 Emmys just days away, we bet this year's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee has yet another marvelous outfit up her very sophisticated sleeves.
While we wait for the sartorial debut on Sunday night, revisit all of Brosnahan's best looks below!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
She dazzled on the 2018 Writers Guild Awards red carpet in a black sequin jumpsuit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The actress took home her first Emmy Award in this winning red off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The star popped on the red carpet in an emerald suit ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star arrived in a yellow Prada gown and went home with a Golden Globe.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The actress made a colorful splash on the carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala in New York with this standout Carolina Herrera gown.
Getty Images
There are fewer things as classic as a chic white suit.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The star put her most fashionable foot forward at the brand's spring-summer 2019 show in Paris.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
For her first time at the SAG Awards in 2015, the first-time nominee stuck to classic black with a sheer twist.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The star made a floral splash in Erdem at the 2019 Met Gala.
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
The star was ready for the red carpet in this colorful sheath.
Getty Images
Brosnahan channelled old Hollywood glamour in Erdem at the 2019 BAFTAs.
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Classic with a twist, this ensemble was the perfect choice for the premiere of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second scene in Milan.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actress shimmered on the Tonight Show star in a sequin champagne skirt and matching top.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brosnahan dressed to impress in a Christian Dior Haute Couture strapless dress embellished with bows at the bust and accented with complimentary bow earrings.
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
The actress opted for a bold blue design with a ruffled neckline by Christian Siriano at the 2019 Artios Awards.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
At the 2015 Emmys, the future winner donned a black and bronze gown with a plunging peekaboo neckline.
