16 Times Rachel Brosnahan Was Even More Stylish Than Midge Maisel

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

When it comes to being best dressed on-screen and off, look no further than Rachel Brosnahan

As the award-winning actress behind Amazon's hit '50s housewife-turned-comedian, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, Brosnahan has not only brought one of TV's most beloved characters to life, but also one of its most stylish. 

From the chic suit sets to the vibrant jackets, the colorful pillbox hats to the classic black cocktail dress and pearls, Mrs. Maisel's wardrobe has practically become its own character in the hit Amazon series—and a fabulous one at that. 

And when Brosnahan isn't dressing up as Midge, she's busy bringing her own stylish flair to the red carpet. Whether in Erdem or Dior, the star has flourished as a fashionista Maisel would be proud to know. 

Watch

Rachel Brosnahan Brings Mrs. Maisel to the 2019 Met Gala

Whether she's decked in florals or accessorizing with bows, we can't help but think Midge would even want to borrow some of the actress' outfits. 

And, with the 2019 Emmys just days away, we bet this year's Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee has yet another marvelous outfit up her very sophisticated sleeves. 

While we wait for the sartorial debut on Sunday night, revisit all of Brosnahan's best looks below!

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sequin Queen

She dazzled on the 2018 Writers Guild Awards red carpet in a black sequin jumpsuit. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lady in Red

The actress took home her first Emmy Award in this winning red off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Rachel Brosnahan, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Glorious Green

The star popped on the red carpet in an emerald suit ensemble. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

The star arrived in a yellow Prada gown and went home with a Golden Globe. 

Rachel Brosnahan, amfAR

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Everything's Coming Up Tulips

The actress made a colorful splash on the carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala in New York with this standout Carolina Herrera gown. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Suit Sophistication

There are fewer things as classic as a chic white suit. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior Haute Couture

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dressed in Dior

The star put her most fashionable foot forward at the brand's spring-summer 2019 show in Paris. 

Rachel Brosnahan, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sheer Sensation

For her first time at the SAG Awards in 2015, the first-time nominee stuck to classic black with a sheer twist. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

All Dressed Up

The star made a floral splash in Erdem at the 2019 Met Gala

Rachel Brosnahan

Lars Niki/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Red Carpet Regal

The star was ready for the red carpet in this colorful sheath. 

Rachel Brosnahan

Getty Images

Tied With a Bow

Brosnahan channelled old Hollywood glamour in Erdem at the 2019 BAFTAs. 

Rachel Brosnahan

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Suited Up

Classic with a twist, this ensemble was the perfect choice for the premiere of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's second scene in Milan. 

Rachel Brosnahan

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shimmering Star

The actress shimmered on the Tonight Show star in a sequin champagne skirt and matching top. 

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dolled Up in Dior

Brosnahan dressed to impress in a Christian Dior Haute Couture strapless dress embellished with bows at the bust and accented with complimentary bow earrings. 

Rachel Brosnahan, Artios Awards 2019

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Belle of the Blue

The actress opted for a bold blue design with a ruffled neckline by Christian Siriano at the 2019 Artios Awards. 

Rachel Brosnahan - Emmy nominees at 1st Emmys

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Bronze Beauty

At the 2015 Emmys, the future winner donned a black and bronze gown with a plunging peekaboo neckline. 

Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!

