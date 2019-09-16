Inside Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet's Surprisingly Enduring Romance

That looks like amore to us.

Almost a year after sparking dating rumors—and then were seen on actual dates—Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalametshowed this month that busy divergent schedules can make the heart grow fonder. Or at the very least really ramp up the urge to make out on a yacht.

The young actors, who play husband and wife in the Shakespearean mashup The King, reunited in Italy for both the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and for some alone(ish) time in Capri a few days later.

The movie premiered on Sept. 2 and Chalamet, 23, and Depp, 20, walked the red carpet together, in that they technically were walking at the same time, next to each other, while flashes went off, but they did not pose for any official-couple pics. They did, however, look like dear friends, all smiles and sharing laughs outside and inside the theater, where they were seated a couple of co-stars apart.