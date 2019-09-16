Lizzo Is Feeling Good as Hell While Making It Rain at the Strip Club

Lizzo is feeling good as hell.

The 31-year-old artist took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself making it rain at a strip club in Atlanta.

"I COULD CRY," she captioned the footage. "DONT LAUGH YALL!!! This is my literal DREAM!! I always wanted to go to the strip club and have my song play while I was throwing STACKS at these beautiful performers and baddies... like ask ANYONE on my team... I always thought I wasn't cool enough but BITCH Atlanta and the beautiful women at Allure made my dream come TRUUUUUUU✨ bless you! Stream TRUTH HURTS and watch HUSTLERS @hustlersmovie."

The "Juice" star certainly had a lot to celebrate. As she mentioned, her new film Hustlers—which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Cardi B—has been dominating the box office. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the movie had already raked in $33.2 million from 3,250 theaters in the U.S.