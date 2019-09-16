Christie Brinkley's Daughter to Replace Her on Dancing With the Stars After Injury

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is ready to step into her mom's dancing shoes.

The 21-year-old celebrity agreed to take her mother's place on Dancing With the Stars after the 65-year-old model suffered an injury that removed her from the competition.

"While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show," BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement to E! News. "Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother's place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor."

The substitution was certainly a last-minute one, especially considering the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday evening.