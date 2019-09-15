Every Look Ksenija Lukich Wore to New York Fashion Week 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
by E! Online | Sun., Sep. 15, 2019 11:33 PM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
New York Fashion Week might be over for another year, but there are plenty of looks on and off the runway that fashion fans will be wearing on repeat for the coming months.
Celebrities like Zendaya, the Beckham family, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid and E!'s own Ksenija Lukich stepped out for shows in the Big Apple in outfits giving us major wardrobe envy.
Below, Ksenija breaks down seven of her best looks from NYFW. (We're already searching for an oversized shirt to add to our collection.)
Supplied
This was my first outfit for the week. Casual and easy to run around the city. Perfect for my first day in NYC!
Wearing: Levis Jeans, White Story shirt, Reike Nen shoes, Furla handbag.
Supplied
I'm all about a pop of colour and neon is a huge trend, so I loved wearing these bright shoes with the camel dress.
Wearing: Oroton dress, Camilla and Marc heels, Tom Ford handbag.
Supplied
Sequins and Times Square are a match made in heaven.
Wearing: Rachel Gilbert dress, Christian Louboutin heels, The Daily Edited clutch.
Supplied
I love wearing camel! This tartan oversized jacket and trousers were perfect for the show.
Wearing: Zimmermann trousers, jacket and sunglasses, plus Gucci handbag.
Supplied
An iconic show at an iconic venue called for this monochrome look.
Wearing: Tommy Hilfiger outfit with Louboutin heels and The Daily Edited Clutch.
Supplied
I love oversized shirts because they're comfortable and you can style them so many ways. This pink striped one is a new fave.
Wearing: Scanlan Theodore skirt and shirt, Coach handbag and Tony Bianco heels.
Supplied
The oversized shirt strikes again! Who says you can't re-wear?
Wearing: Scanlan Theodore shirt, Rachel Gilbert pants, Reike Nen shoes, Furla clutch and Le Specs white shades.
