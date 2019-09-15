Here's Proof Victoria's Beckham's Kids Are Her Biggest Fans During Her Fashion Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 15, 2019 2:44 PM
It's a family affair!
Victoria Beckham's highly-anticipated London Fashion Week show was a total knock-out, as she debuted her Spring/Summer 2020 collection to a crowd of A-list celebs and top fashion players. However, her famous family earned the spot for "Victoria's biggest fans" as they cheered on the 45-year-old designer.
The beauty mogul's husband David Beckham and their four kids—Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8—cheered on the woman of the hour and gave her the biggest support on her special night.
"A lot of love for mummy this afternoon .. Well done @victoriabeckham," the 44-year-old retired soccer player gushed on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him posing with his kids as they sat front row. "We are so proud as always."
Additionally, Romeo took to his social media page to pay tribute to his mother. "Amazing show mum," he wrote. "love you so much."
Of course, Victoria's kids and husband have always cheered her on during fashion month. To see how the famous family has showed their love and support for the designer, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham cheer on the woman of the hour, Victoria Beckham, during her London Fashion Week show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Father-son night out! Brooklyn joins his dad to see his mom's latest and greatest from her Spring/Summer 2017 collection. The two sit next to the one and only, Anna Wintour.
"Proud of mummy x 10 years and what an amazing way to celebrate in London," the retired soccer player shares on Instagram. "We are so proud of you."
Article continues below
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images
David Beckham is all smiles, as he sits next to his kids at his wife's New York Fashion Week show in 2016.
"A lot of love for mummy this afternoon .. Well done @victoriabeckham," the father of four gushes on Instagram. "We are so proud as always."
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Harper cheeses it up as she sits next her dad at Victoria's 2019 London Fashion Week runway in February. What's more? Vogue's editor-in-chief looks deep in thought over the collection.
Article continues below
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson-Taken at a Public Event
It looks like Victoria's Spring/Summer 2014 collection has Harper's stamp of approval.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Now that's a front row section! Brooklyn, Hana Cross, Cruz, Romeo, Harper and David have the best seats in the house as they see the newest pieces from the designer's collection at the 2019 London Fashion Week show.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Get you someone who looks at you the way Harper looks at Anna. The toddler sits next to the fashion icon at Victoria's Fall 2015 runway.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck
Memories! The retired soccer player gets in one quick photo of his four children as they wait to see pieces from the designer's 2014 collection.
BRIGITTE DUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images-Taken at a Public Event
Victoria unveils her Spring 2014 collection in front of a great crowd, which includes her baby girl, husband and Wintour.
REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Family photo op! The 44-year-old star sneaks in a snapshot before his wife reveals her Fall 2014 collection.
Article continues below
We can't wait to see the Beckham family show up and show out at Victoria's next show.
