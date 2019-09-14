Tan France Proves He's BFF Goals After Fixing Jonathan Van Ness' Dress on the Red Carpet

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 6:54 PM
Can you believe?!
The Queer Eye cast is already under the category of "BFF goals" but on Saturday evening, the reality TV stars took it to the next level. While posing for photos at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys red carpet, cameras caught a cute friendship moment between Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness.
In true Tan fashion, he wasn't going to let his bestie walk the carpet without looking flawless. So what did he do? Tan helped fix the 32-year-old author's stunning Christian Siriano ensemble during his step-and-repeat.
Wearing a black strapless mini dress that featured a vibrant and voluminous bow on the back, the British designer made sure the outfit's main accessory was front and center. After France fluffed out the bow and made it pop, JVN werked that carpet.
Moreover, the Queer Eye cast were all so supportive of each other during their photo ops. At one moment, Antoni Porowski looked in awe of the resident groomer on the show.
"Get someone who looks at you like this," Van Ness cheekily shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of that moment on the red carpet. Chiming in, the style expert wrote, "HE LOOKS AT ME LIKE THAT TOO.....JUST SAYING."
Broadimage/Shutterstock
"Family's all here at the Emmys," the 32-year-old groomer shared in another post, alongside a photo of him posing with his co-stars Bobby Berk, Tan, Antoni and Karamo Brown.
"Another Emmy night with these boys," Berk wrote on Instagram with a similar picture of the cast. "Couldn't be more grateful and humbled by the love our fans show us. Thank you."
Along with the reality TV personalities' major red carpet moment at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, the Netflix stars have so much more to celebrate. As of now, the hit reality series has earned three awards tonight for Outstanding Directing (Reality), Outstanding Picture Editing (Structured Reality/Competition) and Outstanding Casting (Reality).
Furthermore, Queer Eye is nominated for two 2019 Emmys for the categories, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. With the star-studded ceremony kicking awards season into high gear, it will be exciting to see what the night entails.
Let's hope there's another sweet and adorable moment between Tan and Jonathan at the 2019 Emmys.
