Christina Anstead Enjoys First Outing With Son a Week After Giving Birth

Christina Anstead is putting a pep in her step.

The Flip or Flop star was all smiles on Saturday as she took out her newborn son, Hudson London Anstead, for an afternoon outing. The reality TV personality gave birth nearly a week ago to her first child with husband Ant Anstead. And it appears her little bundle of joy is enjoying his mother-son time.

The HGTV star took her baby boy out to see his big sister, Taylor Reese, hit the field for her soccer game. "Our first outing was a success," the Christina on the Coast star shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her smiling with her newborn and 9-year-old daughter.

Making the family photo even more adorable, baby Hudson was sound asleep in his stroller. Ah, what a life!

Earlier this month, the Anstead family welcomed their little nugget. "Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she shared on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!"