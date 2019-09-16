Emmys Class of '19: Vote for Class Clown, Life of the Party & More of Your Favorite TV Stars!

Good morning and welcome to Emmys week!

Hollywood's annual homage to television's best and most impressive is just six days away—the 71st Emmy Awards kicks off Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. PT—and we can admit we're counting the minutes. With favored small screen treasures like Nailed It!, The Good Place and Game of Thrones up for accolades (pop culture mongers know full well those titles are joined by dozens of others whose nominations feel just as exciting), this year's celebration is already shaping up to be quite a memorable one.

So, for ardent TV watchers and fans wondering how to occupy themselves in the trying interim between now and next weekend: We get it! And we have just the antidote to tide you over before Sunday's big show. In broad strokes, it's sort of like your high school yearbook meets this year's Emmys roster. Unfortunately, most of us didn't graduate with Nicole Byer or Eleanor Shellstrop (AKA Kristen Bell's character from The Good Place), but we can halfway pretend we did in the Class of 2019 roundup below.