Get a First Look at Angie Kent on The Bachelorette Australia: "Bring on the Gentlemen!"

"Bachelorette up the top, bogan down the bottom!" is how Angie Kent describes herself in the new trailer for The Bachelorette Australia, which dropped on Thursday.

In the clip, the former Gogglebox star brings her signature wisecracking (and comfy pants) to the role, which gives us major flashbacks to Sophie Monk's classic season.

"It's something that I would never have thought that me, a little gal from the Sunshine Coast, would be doing," the 29-year-old says of her new title. "People used to watch me watching Bachelorette. I'm going to have to pinch myself because I'm going to feel like, ‘Is this real life?'"