The Bachelor Australia’s Emma on Why Abbie Doesn’t Deserve Backlash

The Bachelor Australia's Emma Roche loves love, but she didn't love leaving the mansion on Thursday's episode.

Emma got a lot of screentime for talking about her relationship goals (and strong feelings for Matt Agnew), which was only topped by the amount of airtime Abbie Chatfield received this season.

Emma told E! News she wasn't too surprised watching Abbie and Matt's lengthy pool pash-fest during their hometown visit last night.

"It was pretty saucy," the fashion brand manager said. "But at this stage, we're used to seeing Matt and Abbie pash as much as they like, so I think we're getting immune to it now."

Some viewers criticised Abbie for making constant sexual innuendos and advances, but Emma says her behaviour is "fair game".