Inside Lauren Conrad and William Tell's Love Story

A celebration is in order!

Before Lauren Conrad and hubby William Tell can welcome Baby No. 2 this fall, they've reached another milestone in their life. Namely, their fifth anniversary!

After meeting on a blind date set up by friends on Valentine's Day, 2012, the former star of The Hills tied the knot with the former Something Corporate guitarist on September 13, 2014 in an intimate ceremony in front of close family and friends—where else?—on the California coast. Since making it official, husband and wife have watched their family grow, first welcoming son Liam James in the summer of 2017 before announcing that Baby No. 2 would be joining his or her big brother sometime this fall.

And from the sound of things, that might be as big as the family will be getting. Speaking with People just after Liam's arrival, the Asking for a Friend podcast host said, "I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!' We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."