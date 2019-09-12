Selena Gomez Reveals Childhood Crush on Cole Sprouse—Despite Being Dylan's First Kiss

Ah, to be a young and in love Disney Channel star.

In honor of #ThrowbackThursday, Selena Gomez took to Instagram with must-see peak into her life as a pre-teen. The video, which shows her handwriting scrawled across a wall in what's presumed to be her childhood home, actually reveals SelGo was stuck in a love triangle between two lucky guys: someone named Juan and the one and only Cole Sprouse.

"Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11," Gomez, now 27, captioned the post.

The faded artwork even proclaims, "Selena + Cole Sprouse forever." Naturally.

What makes this laugh out loud confession a bit more interesting, though, is that Cole's twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, was Selena's first kiss back in the day.