Does Ansel Elgort Know How Hot He Is Right Now?

Is Ansel Elgort for real or is he trolling us all?

Since he rose to fame in the 2014 tear-inducing hit The Fault in Our Stars, Ansel has become one of the most in-demand actors of his generation...and also one of the most enigmatic, despite being so open and available since viewers fell in love with him as Augustus Waters.

At 25, Ansel, the son of famed photographer Arthur Elgort, straddles the line between millennial and Gen-Z, with his social media and public personas encapsulating that fine line. His posts are simultaneously self-aware and obtuse. He's the face of Ralph Lauren's new fragrance and has a side-hustle as a DJ (Ansolo...like Han Solo). He bleaches his hair platinum just 'cause.

His recent press tour for his latest film, The Goldfinch, which also stars Nicole Kidman, has continued Ansel's hypnotic hold, with his simple act of just stepping onto a red carpet bizarrely fascinating us.