Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci Welcome First Child—Find Out His Name

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 12:33 PM

Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Robbie Amell is a dad!

The Canadian The Flash and X-Files alum's wife and Designated Survivor actress Italia Ricci has given birth to the couple's first child, a baby boy named after his dad.

Amell, 31, and Ricci, 32, posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday photos of their newborn son wrapping his tiny hand around their fingers.

"Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum," Ricci joked.

"And now everything is different," Robbie wrote. "Robert Amell V."

Amell also said on his Instagram Story that Ricci had "cashed in her anniversary voucher," showing a piece of paper that read, "Good for 1 baby (hopefully a boy)."

Amell and Ricci announced her pregnancy in April. He posted a photo of him comparing his fake baby bump to his wife's real one.

Many celebs offered their congratulations on Instagram, including Amell's The Flash co-star John Wesley ShippMark ConsuelosSarah Hyland, Lacey Chabert, Scott Foster, Jonathan Bennett and Lucifer's Aimee Garcia.

Both Amell and Ricci had documented her pregnancy on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Ricci posted a photo of her and Amell at a wedding.

"How to bridesmaid at two decades pregnant," she wrote. "Part II: a wide berth. Robbie if you make a comment about how long it took us to get down the aisle I'll throw you off this party bus."

"You are the party bus," Amell replied.

