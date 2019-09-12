Inside Britney Spears' "Happy and Relaxed" Hawaiian Getaway Amid Family Drama

Britney Spears appears to be feeling stronger than yesterday.

The superstar singer, who has been dealing with family drama in recent weeks, traveled to Hawaii for a much-needed getaway. E! News has learned that Spears arrived in Maui on Monday, with an assistant and two bodyguards, and checked into an ocean front room.

"On Tuesday, she hit the beach and she seemed happy and relaxed," an eyewitness tells E! News. "She wore a yellow bikini and headed straight for the ocean. She squealed as she jumped over the waves. All her troubles seemed to melt away. She loved being at the beach and outside."

The source adds that Spears "seemed excited and the big grin never left her face."

"When she got out of the water she went back to her beach chair. She drank water and did some stretching," the eyewitness shares. "Her security was watching over her and making sure nobody bothered her. With her dark hair nobody noticed it was her. She didn't stay long and went back to her room."