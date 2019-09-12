Hey Anthropologie Fans: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items Now!

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 11:18 AM

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae

Do you ever go through your closet and don't like anything you see? Us too. Melodramatics aside, next time you get that last minute brunch text you won't be in a time frenzy to pull together a cute look because Anthropologie is offering an additional 40% off all sale items (and there are hundreds of pieces on sale).

With that much bang for your buck you can get that off-the-shoulder sweater, floral frock or statement jumpsuit that's sure to elevate your weekend wardrobe. Don't forget to throw in some new sunnies or studded flats to top off your swag. 

Check out five of our favorites below.

Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress

Be bold and bright in this structured maxi dress that's sure to turn heads at your next coffee date. Also available in black motif.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae
$160
$50 Anthropologie
Amira Utility Buttondown

Take a walk on the wild side in this utility zebra print blouse that will doctor up any high-waisted skirt or capris.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae
$88
$60 Anthropologie
Anaki Perforated Booties

This perforated style is a breath of fresh air and puts a spin on a classic bootie. 

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae
$253
$170 Anthropologie
Yumi Kim Belmont Jumpsuit

Every now and then a garment comes along that will stop time: this silky vintage-inspired floral jumpsuit is one of them.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae
$228
$130 Anthropologie
Farylrobin Studded City Flats

Edgy meets chic in these studded suede pointy mustard flats. Also available in burgundy.

E-Comm: Anthropologie Flash Slae
$130
$80 Anthropologie

See all the sale items at Anthropologie.

