Stormi Webster Steals the Show While Kylie Jenner Answers Ellen DeGeneres’ Burning Questions

Stormi Webster is a natural TV star! Get this kid an agent!

Kylie Jenner brought along her and Travis Scott's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter to her taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and the toddler stole the show in a pretaped segment, released online on Thursday, that sees the reality star answer "Burning Questions." Stormi demonstrated her dance moves, with her mom's help, and said some words.

It marked her most prominent onscreen appearance outside of her parents' social media, following her and her mom's cameos in the recent Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

Stormi also gave her father the cutest shout-out during the "Burning Questions" segment.

Kylie asked her, "Who loves you the most?"

Without missing a beat, the child replied, nonchalantly, "Daddy."

"Every time," Kylie said.