How Charli XCX Made Her Most Personal Album (With Some Help From Lizzo and Troye Sivan)

"You are entering pop heaven. All angels welcome," the marquee above Charli XCX's secret Sydney show in August announced. It's a message Charli's loyal fanbase of angels (think about it) have come to know and love from the British pop singer.

The 27-year-old, who became famous for her boundary-pushing pop, eclectic style and thumping live shows, dug deep for her third album Charli, which she describes as her most personal record yet.

"I've put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them," the singer (real name Charlotte Aitchison) shared on Instagram.

While in Sydney, Charli told E! News she didn't have any major fears about releasing her most candid album to date.

"At the moment I'm not super apprehensive, but the day it drops I'll probably be like, did I say too much?" the "Boom Clap" singer said. "I have a really good dialogue with my fans and I feel very safe with them and able to open up. So I feel pretty good about it at this point in time."