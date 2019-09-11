The Bachelor Australia’s Elly Miles Reveals Nick Cummins Is More Her Type Than Matt Agnew

The Bachelor Australia fans were devastated when down-to-earth frontrunner Elly Miles was eliminated on Wednesday night.

But, as the 24-year-old told E! News, she wasn't as crushed as some viewers were about her shock exit.

"It's nice to have all the support, but I'm assuring everyone I am okay," she said. "The night I got back to the hotel, I got my flanny and my trackies on and I was hoeing into a chocolate bar at 4am. But it hasn't gone much further than that."

Although she instantly won Matt Agnew over in episode 1 with her easy-going personality and campfire marshmallows, Elly admitted the Bachelor wasn't the type of man she usually went for.

"I like bush blokes. I probably would have liked Nick [Cummins]," she said in a Daily Telegraph interview.

Elly told E! News that she was better suited to an outdoorsy type—and clarified her comments about the Honey Badger.