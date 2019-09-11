Taylor Swift Is Performing at Australia's 2019 Melbourne Cup, But Not All Fans Are Pleased

The race that stops the nation managed to snag one of its biggest headliners ever this year. Taylor Swift will perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup, singing two songs from her latest album Lover at the November 5 race day.

According to event organisers, this will be her only public appearance in Australia on the trip.

"I can't wait to come to Melbourne, and I can't wait to come to the Melbourne Cup," the 29-year-old singer told the Herald Sun. "I've heard so much about the race."

While many Aussie fans were quick to celebrate the news of her upcoming arrival on our shores, not all Swifties were pleased with the circumstances bringing her here.

"As a stan I usually blindly support everything taylor swift does but I just can't get behind her singing at the Melbourne Cup," tweeted former Buzzfeed Australia editor Jemima Skelley, sharing another fan's passionate explainer of why the race is "problematic." "It's passive support of a terrible corrupt industry and I just hope she's uninformed."