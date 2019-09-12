The One Product You Need to Get Your S#!t Together

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
So, you have your New Year resolutions, your spring cleanings, but we're big fans of the autumn glow up. But we're not talking about a physical transformation—we're talking a glow up of the soul. You know, getting your ish together. It can be a daunting task, but we're here to help.
While there are a million apps out there, what helped us most was a good old-fashioned planner. But not just any planner: the Day Designer, which is pretty much the gold standard of planners.
Day Designer is available in the 9" x 9.75" Original size and the 6.625" x 8.3" Mini.
The Day Designer's strategic planner contains a simple and easy system to help you set goals, create a plan and take action every day to find balance, focus and productivity. It features daily dated planning pages timed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is thoughtfully designed with extra planning sections: To-Dos, Today's Top 3, Due Dates, Notes and more.
It also includes a monthly calendar view (Monday start) with a notes section for each month and a 12-month overview per two-page spread for long-term planning.
Our favorite parts? The daily inspo quotes and the included stickers to highlight important events or personal wins. Old school, we know, but it works!
