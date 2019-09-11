Kelsea Ballerini Meets the Jonas Brothers 12 Years After Entering the Most Relatable Contest

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelsea Ballerini

Instagram

In the eyes of Kelsea Ballerini, the Jonas Brothers are nothing short of "legends."

As Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas continue touring the country as part of the Happiness Begins reunion tour, fans can experience their old and new hits all over again.

This week, Kelsea had the opportunity to see the show live and let's just say it was a night she'll never forget.

"Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet," the country singer shared on Instagram. "Swipe for my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE."

Don't mind if we do, girl!

"Hey it's me again making another video. This time I'm going to talk about five reasons why I love the Jonas Brothers and the first one is their passion to music…" Kelsea shared in the throwback clip you can watch below. "I love to sing and I love to write songs and they do too and I think that would be an awesome thing to meet someone who has that same passion and is living their dream now and I think it's be really cool to talk about."

Watch

Jonas Brothers Talk New Album & Going on Tour at 2019 BBMAs

And boy do they have stuff to chat about.

At one point, these artists had dreams of performing at the biggest award shows or selling millions of albums. Now, both Kelsea and the Jonas Brothers are doing that and so much more like earning Grammy nominations.

Most recently, Kelsea released a new song called "homecoming queen?" that has been added to 107 radio stations in a matter of days.

As for the Jonas Brothers, they continue to delight thousands upon thousands of fans night after night including the one and only Keith Urban.

"Shout out to @joejonas and the @jonasbrothers for an insanely great show last night - you GOT to go see this tour- the energy in the arena was like Cape Canaveral -  the whole band was on fire, " the country singer shared on Instagram. "Joe and Nick splitting verses on Jealous and Cake By The Ocean- sooooo good !!!!!! – KU"

Safe to say everyone is feeling so cool, cool, cool right about now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelsea Ballerini , Jonas Brothers , Nick Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Joe Jonas , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Concerts , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.