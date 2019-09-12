Why Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Might Be More Than Just a Summer Fling

When Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron was spotted out with Gigi Hadid in New York City for the first time just over a month ago, it was a date that gently rocked Bachelor Nation.

After all, it had only been a few days since the reality TV contestant sat down with The Bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown, during the show's live finale and agreed to meet the newly-single woman who'd just called off her engagement with Jed Wyatt for drinks, which they followed up by spending the night together days later. Suddenly, the prospect of a fairy-tale ending to a rather rocky season of ABC's long-running search for love seemed in question.

Tyler's public outings with the supermodel certainly left Hannah perturbed, as she admitted on fellow Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, released on August 7, that she found the whole thing "a little disrespectful."

"It's kind of like, bruh, slow your roll," she said. "You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it's gonna get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."