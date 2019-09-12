Remembering Paul Walker: A Life in Photos

It's been nearly six years since the world was forced to say goodbye to Paul Walker.

Perhaps best known for his work in the wildly popular Fast and the Furious franchise, the actor tragically perished on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40, the passenger in a single-car crash. As he and friend Roger Rodas headed out to attend an event for Walker's charity Reach Out Worldwide meant to benefit the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, Rodas' Porsche Carrera GT, traveling at a speed determined to be between 80 and 93 mph in a 45 mph zone in Santa Clarita, Calif., slammed into a concrete lamp post and two trees, bursting into flames. Both bodies were, sadly, burned beyond recognition.

As we celebrate what would've been Walker's 46th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 12, we look back on the words his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley, ahead of last year's release of I Am Paul Walker, a documentary about their famous sibling, about how he'd want want to be remembered.