New England Patriots Player Antonio Brown Denies Raping Former Trainer

Antonio Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, has accused him of sexual assault, including forcible rape, in a lawsuit filed in the South District of Florida on Tuesday. The New England Patriots wide receiver has denied all allegations.

"Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit," his attorney, Darren Heitner, said in a statement. "He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."

Taylor, a gymnast, allegedly met Brown during their time at Central Michigan University, where they were allegedly paired up as bible study partners within the Christian Athletes group. Brown went on to play professional football and Taylor transferred to Louisiana State University; however, they allegedly stayed in touch. She claimed Brown asked her for a revealing picture during her senior year in 2013; however, she said she refused and that the two fell out of touch for approximately four years.

However, Taylor claimed the two reconnected in 2017 after Brown allegedly reached out to her via Facebook. She alleged he then asked her to help him improve his flexibility, ankle strength and fast twitch muscles. She claimed she agreed to provide physical training services—allegedly causing her to fly to locations in Pittsburgh and Florida, where Brown resided and trained.

"Ms. Taylor never dated or had an interest in any romantic relationship with Brown," the lawsuit stated. "Their relationship, as far as Ms. Taylor believed and behaved, was that of a 'brother-sister' type."