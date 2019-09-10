Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Sizzle in Matching Outfits During NYC Date Night

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
The pair that coordinates together, stays together.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are looking oh-so-chic, as they were spotted enjoying a fun night out in New York City. The two were all smiles leaving their hotel on Tuesday night. What's more? They both sizzled in matching black ensembles as they headed out for a late-night dinner.
The Hills: New Beginnings star opted for a flirty leather mini skirt, flowy blouse and a slightly over-sized blazer. She tied her look together with timeless black heels and a glitzy handbag.
As for the "Slide Away" singer, she donned black slacks, a sheer cropped top and over-sized blazer. Complementing her stylish outfit, Cyrus wore matching black boots, silver jewelry pieces and large sunglasses. In fact, the 26-year-old star's ensemble resembled the Tom Ford get-up she wore to the designer's show on Monday night. You know, the one that Kaitlynn couldn't help but drool over.
Last night, the "Mother's Daughter" singer took to Instagram to show off her daring lewk at the New York Fashion Week show. While there, she rocked satin pants, a velvet coat and a very unbuttoned shirt that she paired with a statement-making hat and sunglasses.
Of course, Miley's outfit had the 31-year-old reality TV star swooning. "Dear God," Carter wrote, alongside a drooling emoji. Same girl, same.
With Fashion Week in full swing, fans of the two are guaranteed to see more fierce and fabulous outfits. While they have yet to attend the runway shows together, this is one of the first times they've been spotted out in the Big Apple. However, the pair has made numerous appearances together in recent months. In August, they were seen holding hands at the 2019 MTV VMAs after-party.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously shared with E! News. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."
