Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Sizzle in Matching Outfits During NYC Date Night

The pair that coordinates together, stays together.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are looking oh-so-chic, as they were spotted enjoying a fun night out in New York City. The two were all smiles leaving their hotel on Tuesday night. What's more? They both sizzled in matching black ensembles as they headed out for a late-night dinner.

The Hills: New Beginnings star opted for a flirty leather mini skirt, flowy blouse and a slightly over-sized blazer. She tied her look together with timeless black heels and a glitzy handbag.

As for the "Slide Away" singer, she donned black slacks, a sheer cropped top and over-sized blazer. Complementing her stylish outfit, Cyrus wore matching black boots, silver jewelry pieces and large sunglasses. In fact, the 26-year-old star's ensemble resembled the Tom Ford get-up she wore to the designer's show on Monday night. You know, the one that Kaitlynn couldn't help but drool over.