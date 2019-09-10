The Real Housewives of Melbourne Is Returning For a Fifth Season

Hanna Lassen/WireImage
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 7:25 PM
Hanna Lassen/WireImage
We'll give you our opinion, but you better be ready to hear it: The Real Housewives of Melbourne is coming back in 2020!
The iconic Australian reality series has been commissioned for a fifth season, Foxtel announced on Tuesday.
The show, which premiered on Arena in 2014, follows the glamourous—and outrageously dramatic—lives of Melbourne's rich and famous businesswomen, TV personalities and socialites.
"This series has a huge following of loyal and adoring fans and it was paramount we picked the perfect time to commission a fifth season," Foxtel Executive Director of Television Brian Walsh said. "We are proud to partner once again with Matchbox Pictures with a big cast shakeup set for the new season which will see fresh faces join some of our most loved Melbourne Housewives."
Season 4 followed original cast members Jackie Gillies, Gina Liano, Janet Roach, Lydia Schiavello, plus Gamble Breaux, Venus Behbahani-Clark and Sally Bloomfield.
After the announcement, some of the original housewives teased who might return to the series after the two-year break.
Psychic medium Gillies shared an Instagram pic with Roach along with the caption, "#RHOMelbourne S5 in 2020 Who's watchin'?" while Schiavello posted, "Here it is.... the drama continues! Bring on 2020."
Behbahani-Clark also told fans, "Ok...so I've received lots of messages regarding season 5 @rhomelbourne but I'm currently in USA and excited that you're all excited! So I'll join you NOW in excitement...wohooooo."
View this post on Instagram
Ok...so I’ve received lots of messages regarding season 5 @rhomelbourne but I’m currently in USA and excited that you’re all excited! So I’ll join you NOW in excitement...wohooooo 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Bring it on...@rhomelbourne @foxtel @foxtelpublicity @arenatv @matchbox_pictures #rhomelbourne #foxtel #isittrue #whoseready #foxtel #foxtelpublicy #ladiesofmelbourne #ladies
A post shared by 🧿 VENUS (@venusbehbahani) on
Liano and Bloomfield's fate remains undecided after their season 4 storylines, Walsh told Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday.
"Where we left it last season is that Gina said that she would not come back if Sally was on the series," he explained. "That's taken us some time to resolve how we move forward because I think, you know, Gina's an important part of the franchise and we'd love to see her back. [But] we can't have a situation where the talent is dictating the creative on the show."
The series will be produced by Matchbox Pictures, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, in conjunction with Foxtel.
Get ready to shine, shine, shine when The Real Housewives of Melbourne returns in 2020.
E! is part of the NBCUniversal and Foxtel family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?