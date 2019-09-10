The Real Housewives of Melbourne Is Returning For a Fifth Season

We'll give you our opinion, but you better be ready to hear it: The Real Housewives of Melbourne is coming back in 2020!

The iconic Australian reality series has been commissioned for a fifth season, Foxtel announced on Tuesday.

The show, which premiered on Arena in 2014, follows the glamourous—and outrageously dramatic—lives of Melbourne's rich and famous businesswomen, TV personalities and socialites.

"This series has a huge following of loyal and adoring fans and it was paramount we picked the perfect time to commission a fifth season," Foxtel Executive Director of Television Brian Walsh said. "We are proud to partner once again with Matchbox Pictures with a big cast shakeup set for the new season which will see fresh faces join some of our most loved Melbourne Housewives."