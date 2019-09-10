Rihanna's Savage X Fenty at Fashion Week: See All the Stars as They Arrive

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 6:13 PM
Rihannais giving the people what they want!
Typically, front row seats at fashion week are reserved for the rich and famous, like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. But this year, Rihanna is shaking things up by giving her thousands of followers the best seat in the house for the Savage X Fenty show. This is all possible thanks to her partnership with Amazon Prime, which will help her to deliver an exclusive stream of the Fall 2019 show on Sept. 20. The footage will not only give an up-close and personal look at the styles, but will go behind the scenes to reveal how the Savage X Fenty team pulled it all off.
Not to say that Gigi and Bella won't be sitting in the front rows. The sisters, as well as stars like Big Sean and Normani, are all taking their place in the crowded auditorium at Barclay's Center in New York.
However, the A-listers will not be able to share any footage from the actual show, per Rihanna's rules. Instead, they can share three pre-approved images that will be released after the show.
Those three images will be just the tiniest sneak peek, since there is no way they can include all of the performers into those few images. DJ Khaled, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, Fat Joe, ASAP Ferg, My Fabolous Life and Tierra Whack are all performing, which makes this a concert, party and runway show all wrapped in one sweet package. Unfortunately, Halsey's ex G-Eazy was also in attendance but not a performer.
Luckily, the red carpet was the exception to the no-photography rule. To see all the stars make their grand arrival at the show, check out the gallery below!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hot damn, country queen! The singer-songwriter takes a break from her tour to support Rih-Rih.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Talk about "Motivation!" The songstress channels her inner dominatrix.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
One word: Smooth.
John Photography/Shutterstock
Monochromatic menswear gets a sexy redesign from the supermodel.
John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock
The supermodel-turned-actress puts a flirty spin on the LBD.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The longtime couple takes a walk on the wild side in coordinating animal print.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Before lending her vocal talents to the Savage x Fenty show, the pop-rocker steps out on to the red carpet in a silky pair of pajamas.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Light wash denim is suddenly cool again.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
It takes a hip-hop star as cool as Big Sean to pull off wearing sunglasses inside.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Drama with a capital D! The Orange Is the New Black actress turns heads in a larger-than-life look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The model takes a break from walking the catwalk to watch a show.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are dripping in diamonds as they arrive to the highly-anticipated runway show.
John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock
Only this catwalk queen can pull off gold crushed velvet.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Smolder!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
The grown-ish actor goes casual for the NYFW event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Did the music producer just step off a flight from Hawaii?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
There's nothing stopping this beauty from stealing the spotlight.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
All together now... Lean back!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Fresh off Burning Man, the DJ returns from Black Rock City to make a party out of New York Fashion Week.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The mom-to-be debuts her baby bump in a silk suit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
A slip dress... but make it fashion.
