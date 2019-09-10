Zimmermann Brings the Australian Summer to New York Fashion Week

by Ksenija Lukich | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 9:30 PM

Zimmermann, NYFW, New York Fashion Week 2019

New York Fashion Week is in full swing and one of the most fab shows on the schedule (we may be biased) was Australian designer Zimmermann.

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann have been showing at NYFW for six years, so it's easy to see why creative director Nicky calls New York her "home away from home". And with stores all over the world (including three in Manhattan and one in the Hamptons) it's fair to say the brand has hit international cult status. 

Zimmermann showed their Spring 2020 RTW collection on Wednesday, with a front-row including Katie Holmes, Victoria's Secret models Karolina Kurkova and Devon Windsor, actor Joel Edgerton and Vogue Australia's Christine Centenera

The collection is a celebration of the Aussie summer, with gorgeous '70s-inspired prints, beach hair and plenty of bronzed skin. Nicky told E! News the inspiration came from the surf film The Endless Summer and watching the documentary in school before the summer holidays. "It was about the sense of vibrancy and fun and colour," she explained.

Models walked the runway in intricate lace dresses with balloon sleeves and some pretty epic white surf booties (though we're not sure we could pull them off!). The show was exactly what we always expect from Zimmermann: beautiful, colourful and cool. 

The brand has been in business since 1991 and has been a staple in local wardrobes for years, but now the ladies see their designs all over the world. "It's always a thrill, and sometimes I see it in unexpected places," Nicky told us.

In such a tough business, it's incredible to see the Sydney sisters doing so well. Bravo Zimmermann! Check out the collection in the gallery below. 

