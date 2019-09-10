Zimmermann Brings the Australian Summer to New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is in full swing and one of the most fab shows on the schedule (we may be biased) was Australian designer Zimmermann.

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann have been showing at NYFW for six years, so it's easy to see why creative director Nicky calls New York her "home away from home". And with stores all over the world (including three in Manhattan and one in the Hamptons) it's fair to say the brand has hit international cult status.

Zimmermann showed their Spring 2020 RTW collection on Wednesday, with a front-row including Katie Holmes, Victoria's Secret models Karolina Kurkova and Devon Windsor, actor Joel Edgerton and Vogue Australia's Christine Centenera.

The collection is a celebration of the Aussie summer, with gorgeous '70s-inspired prints, beach hair and plenty of bronzed skin. Nicky told E! News the inspiration came from the surf film The Endless Summer and watching the documentary in school before the summer holidays. "It was about the sense of vibrancy and fun and colour," she explained.