How to Shop Target's 20th Anniversary Design Collection Before It Sells Out

It's almost here! Target's 20th Anniversary Design for All Collection drops this Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring clothing for men, women and kids, accessories and luggage and home goods from designers like Rodarte, Zac Posen and 3.1 Phillip Lim (just to name a few). And we image the demand for these products is going to be greater than all past 20 launches combined. So we're here to help you successfully shop as many items as you can (trust, we'll be doing the exact same thing).

The good news is all of the items are available for preview on Target's website. That means you can start saving your favorites now. Simply select the hearts next to items, then you can quickly add them to your cart when the collection drops on Saturday.

To get you started, below are 20 items we'll be adding to our carts—one from each designer collab. Happy shopping!