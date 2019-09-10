Jessie James Decker Has a Stylish Solution for Wearing Sweat Pants on a Date

Jessie James Decker is all about fuss-free fashion.

The country singer's latest collection for Kittenish, which she debuted during New York Fashion Week, reveals exactly that. From day-to-night wardrobe staples like pleather leggings, to boss babe-inspired pant suits and edgier denim pieces, Jessie is clearly designing for the modern woman on the go. Or as she told E! News exclusively, she's designing for herself!

"All my style is on every single one of these pieces," Jessie, 31, dished backstage of the show, which was held by Style360 and Klarna. "This line is practical, stylish, trendy, Southern and girl friendly."

So girl friendly, in fact, that Jessie made it a priority to include a few athleisure looks that would make any lazy (yet style-focused) lady a Kittenish fan.