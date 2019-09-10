Bill Skarsgård Reveals He Has a Daughter—and Her Room Is Filled With Pennywise Teddy Bears

Bill Skarsgård is peeling back the mask to reveal the man behind the terrifying Pennywise costume.

Since taking on the role of Pennywise the Clown for It, it's become nearly impossible to separate the monster from the actor. Once a viewer witnesses the terrifying smile from Pennywise and hears his eerie voice it's pretty hard to look at Bill the same way.

But as everyone knows, Bill Skarsgård is just a normal guy who comes from a famous family of actors. It's simply the makeup that makes him look so spooky!

Luckily, his girlfriend Alida Morberg and their 11-month-old daughter aren't ones to be frightened by his appearance. In fact, it seems his daughter has taken a liking to his character. "I've gotten a bunch of fun merch and stuff throughout the years, so her little baby room is filled with all these Pennywise teddy bears," he shared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.