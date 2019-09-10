Apple Unveils iPhone 11: How the Duel Camera Is About to Up Your Instagram Game

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 1:46 PM

Apple introduces dual camera iPhone 11

Apple has introduced the iPhone 11, which has been dubbed the "next generation" of iPhone.

The product, announced Tuesday, features a dual-camera system, which is guaranteed to take your social media photos to the next level.

"iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 13, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said Tuesday. "With the tight integration between hardware, software and services, the advancements in iPhone 11 bring an unparalleled user experience at an affordable price to even more customers."

Schiller added, "We think people will love it." 

iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in six colors—purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED)—starting at $699 (US).

The iPhone 11 is available for pre-order starting this Friday, Sept. 13. It will be available in stores beginning Friday, Sept. 20.

To learn more details about the iPhone 11, check out the video above!

