Watch Temptation Island Season 2 Couples Say Some Dramatic Goodbyes

Saying goodbye is hard, but it's even harder when you're saying goodbye ahead of the biggest test your relationship will ever face.

Temptation Island is returning to USA for season two in just a couple of weeks, and we have your exclusive first look at two of the couples' final moments together before being separated and sent to live with other singles to see if they're truly meant to be.

The first couple, Ashley and Casey, are already having a bad time. The couple has been struggling with his party boy past, and so when Casey admits that some of the single women are attractive and would be totally cool with it if Ashley found some of the guys attractive, she's not thrilled. She doesn't find any of the guys attractive, and she's not exactly trusting of her boyfriend.