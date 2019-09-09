A Very Brady Renovation Is a Genius Show

HGTV might have just premiered the smartest show it has ever made.

A Very Brady Renovation takes the entire surviving cast of The Brady Bunch and some of HGTV's biggest stars and puts them together to recreate the Brady Bunch interiors in the house used for the Brady Bunch exteriors.

Only a television miracle could make that all come together, but HGTV pulled it off. It turns out that it not only sounds perfect, it is perfect. It is a perfect show, and we demand more miracles just like this. Recreate! More! TV! Houses!