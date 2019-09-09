Bebe Rexha Reveals What Inspired That Nearly Naked Birthday Photo

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 6:25 PM
Simply put, Bebe Rexha is feeling herself.
The "Mean't to Be" songstress didn't intend to break the internet when she stripped down to her skivvies and hit a middle split (while applying lipstick on a bathroom floor, naturally), but that's just how Bebe rolls these days.
Fresh off the heels of her epic Instagram post, E! News caught up with Bebe as she prepared to perform during Sherri Hill's New York Fashion Week show. So how did the Kodak moment come about?
"I swear on everything I didn't plan that," Bebe told us exclusively. The pop star was preparing for a concert when she said her hairdresser walked in and snapped the candid shot. Bebe recalled thinking, "Wow, I look hot and I don't know if I'll ever look this hot again and I feel good about myself. So I'm going to post it."
And despite the love and support Bebe felt for sharing such a revealing photo, there was one man in her life who didn't approve.
"I'm now actually a full grown woman," Rexha added. "My dad was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Please take that down right now.' I was like, ‘Nope. Not happening.'"
The Grammy nominee is the first to admit she hasn't always felt so confident in her own skin, but that all changed when she started practicing a bit of self love.
"It's really important by saying nice things about yourself," she shared. "I started saying nice things about myself and accepting myself."
For even more from Bebe, including how she handles her haters, press play on the video above!
