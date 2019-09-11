See Disney's Biggest Stars Take Over New York Fashion Week's Front Row

Gotham/WireImage
Even New York Fashion Week has a dose of Disney magic.
When it comes to the biggest runway shows of the year, Hollywood's hottest stars can't help but have a front-row seat to all the action. Your favorite Disney Channel stars are no exception as celebs like Demi Lovato, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale have been spotted taking in the sights and sounds of the annual fashion event.
In regards to the Spring 2020 season, Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard and High School Musical alumna Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted at various shows.
As for Zendaya, she casually teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashion show-musical extravaganza at the Apollo.
"Still feeling a bit like a dream," the Disney star wrote on Instagram after pulling off the star-studded event. "So many pictures and long posts coming."
Until then, we're taking a look back on all of our favorite Disney stars who have been spotted at New York Fashion Week over the years in our gallery below.
Whether attending the hottest parties or appearing front-row at the biggest shows, these A-listers always dress to impress and have a magical time.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
MIley Cyrus
The "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
It's a jam-packed week for the fashion lover who earned a front-row seat to Vera Wang's show.
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
Rowan Blanchard
When Hyundai Motor Company debuted its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo at Re:Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat to all the looks.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Front-row is nice. but backstage is pretty epic too! The actress spotted Jasmine Sanders at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 runway show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Sitting besides Janet Mock, the actress enjoys Carolina Herrera's Spring 2020 fashion show.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Coach
Selena Gomez
When the "Come and Get It" singer attended the Coach Spring 2019 fashion show, she casually sat next to Vogue's Anna Wintour. NBD!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Zendaya
While attending the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 runway show, the Shake It Up star had a front-row seat alongside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Hilary Duff
Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the Jenny Packham Fall 2016 fashion show.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical star bops to the front row of Jeremy Scott's fashion show in September 2017.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Rewind to September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place star attended the Coach 1941 fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Miley Cyrus
Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana star at Rachel Zoe's Fall 2013 fashion show at New York City's Lincoln Center.
Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic
Ashley Tisdale
Get'cha fashion head in the game! The High School Musical star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Demi Lovato
The Sonny With a Chance star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.
Henry Dziekan/Getty Images for IMG
Joe Jonas & Zac Efron
The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical fan-favorite joined Kellan Lutz at Calvin Klein Men's Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bella Thorne
The Shake It Up star turned heads for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
The Girl Meets World star didn't disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Monique Coleman
The High School Musical star had a front-row seat to the Jenny Han Spring 2008 collection at Smashbox Studios.
