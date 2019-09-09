Lili Reinhart Just Made It Very Clear She and Cole Sprouse Are Back Together

Are Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse back together?

The 22-year-old actress suggested this was the case during an interview with Coveteur published Sunday.

At one point during the interview, which was conducted on Friday, the Riverdale star opened up about her plans for Halloween.

"I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween," Renihart said. "I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

That's right! She said "boyfriend."

Back in July, reports spread that the Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones stars had called it quits after two years of dating. A source told E! News the two broke up earlier in the summer but "could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

Reinhart and Sprouse broke their silence on the split rumors later that month after they graced the cover of W.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t," Reinhart wrote on Instagram alongside the magazine cover.

She also gave her Twitter followers a little piece of advice.

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids," she wrote. "And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass."