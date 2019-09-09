Survivor: Island of the Idols Reveals Season 39 Cast

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 11:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Survivor, Season 39

CBS

Another season of Survivor is upon us!

Island of the Idols premieres in just a couple of weeks, and CBS just released both the cast and a more in depth explanation of how this season's theme will work. 

We already knew that former castaways and winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are returning to the show to mentor the new contestants. They'll be hanging out on the Island of the Idols, a special island that some of the castaways will get the opportunity to visit to learn skills and strategy from the experts. 

Jeff Probst calls it a "Survivor boot camp," basically. 

In a video, which you can watch below, Probst further explains that this season's castaways will be marooned on their beaches without even seeing him or getting an explanation of what they're in for. 

Photos

How Survivor Winners Have Spent, Saved or Wasted Their $1 Million Prize

"So they'll show up, find their buffs, see the name of the season, and begin to speculate, what does it mean?" he says. "What they don't know is that we're doing something completely different." 

Sandra and Rob's job, according to Probst, is to teach new players various aspects of the game and then test them to see what they've learned to give the players the chance to win an advantage. 

Probst also says this cast might include the strongest group of women the show has ever had, including a lawyer, an Olympic gymnast, and a woman who says she got out of the military the day before she headed to Fiji. 

See the full cast below!

Survivor, Season 39, Vince

CBS

Vince Moua, 27, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Merced, Calif.  

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Admissions Counselor

Survivor, Season 39, Tom

CBS

Tom Laidlaw, 60, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada  

Current Residence: Greenwich, Conn. 

Occupation: Former NHL Player

Survivor, Season 39, Aaron

CBS

Aaron Meredith, 36, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Uncasville, Conn.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Gym Owner

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Karishma

CBS

Karishma Patel, 37, Lairo Tribe

Hometown:  Philadelphia

Current Residence: Houston

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

Survivor, Season 39, Elizabeth

CBS

Elizabeth Beisel, 26, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Saunderstown, R.I.

Current Residence: Saunderstown, R.I.

Occupation: Olympic Medalist

Survivor, Season 39, Missy

CBS

Missy Byrd, 24, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Decatur, Ga.

Current Residence: Tacoma, Wash.

Occupation: Air Force Veteran

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Dean

CBS

Dean Kowalski, 28, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Westfield, N. J.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech Sales

Survivor, Season 39, Ronnie

CBS

Ronnie Bardah, 35, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Brockton, Mass. 

Current Residence: Henderson, Nev.

Occupation: Pro Poker Player

Survivor, Season 39, Chelsea

CBS

Chelsea Walker, 26, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Marlton, N.J.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Digital Content Creator

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Jamal

CBS

Jamal Shipman, 33, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.    

Occupation: College Administrator

Survivor, Season 39, Dan

CBS

Dan Spilo, 48, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Talent Manager

Survivor, Season 39, Noura

CBS

Noura Salman, 36, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: London, UK / Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: North Potomac, Md. 

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Tommy

CBS

Tommy Sheehan, 26, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Bayville, N.Y.

Current Residence: Long Beach, N.Y.   

Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher

Survivor, Season 39, Lauren

CBS

Lauren Beck, 28, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Bakersfield, Calif. and Rochester Hills, Mich.

Current Residence: Glendale, Calif.

Occupation: Nanny

Survivor, Season 39, Elaine

CBS

Elaine Stott, 41, Lairo Tribe

Hometown: Woodbine, Ky.

Current Residence: Rockholds, Ky.

Occupation: Factory Worker

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Jason

CBS

Jason Linden, 32, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y. 

Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

Survivor, Season 39, Kellee

CBS

Kellee Kim, 29, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Costa Mesa, Calif.

Current Residence: Philadelphia

Occupation: MBA Student

Survivor, Season 39, Molly

CBS

Molly Byman, 27, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Boston

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.   

Occupation: Law Student 

Article continues below

Survivor, Season 39, Janet

CBS

Janet Carbin, 59, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Neptune, N.J.

Current Residence: Palm Bay, Fla.

Occupation: Chief Lifeguard

Survivor, Season 39, Jack

CBS

Jack Nichting, 23, Vokai Tribe

Hometown: Newport News, Va.

Current Residence: Harrisonburg, Va.     

Occupation: Graduate Student

Survivor returns Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australian Survivor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.