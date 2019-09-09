Survivor: Island of the Idols Reveals Season 39 Cast

Another season of Survivor is upon us!

Island of the Idols premieres in just a couple of weeks, and CBS just released both the cast and a more in depth explanation of how this season's theme will work.

We already knew that former castaways and winners Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are returning to the show to mentor the new contestants. They'll be hanging out on the Island of the Idols, a special island that some of the castaways will get the opportunity to visit to learn skills and strategy from the experts.

Jeff Probst calls it a "Survivor boot camp," basically.

In a video, which you can watch below, Probst further explains that this season's castaways will be marooned on their beaches without even seeing him or getting an explanation of what they're in for.