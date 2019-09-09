Christina Aguilera Admits She's "Very Spontaneous" When Deciding to Have Kids

When it comes to Christina Aguilera, family comes before everything.

While the proud mother of two was raising her kids, some fans couldn't help but notice the singer touring and making new music less.

But in a new interview with Haute Living, the Grammy winner couldn't help but get candid about raising her kids in the Hollywood spotlight.

"I think of my kids first, always. I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children," she explained. "Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn't really something I wanted to pursue; I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.'"

But as fans know, the singer ultimately created new music and performed again including a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.