Gigi and Bella Hadid Are the Perfect Match Off the Runway at New York Fashion Week

If fashion is the name of the game, these two always win big!

In the middle of New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid and younger sister Bella Hadid stepped out to attend the Tommy x Zendaya Runway Show.

Held at The Apollo Theater, the fashion show-musical extravaganza was a star-studded event with Jameela Jamil, Skai Jackson, H.E.R., Meghan Trainor and Kehlani also snagging a spot in the audience.

And while a cast of 59 models walked the runway, it's Gigi and Bella who deserve some recognition for their red carpet looks.

Before watching the show, Gigi sparkled and shined in a stunning jumpsuit and black fedora. As for Bella, she used a jacket to match her sister's look while pulling off bell-bottoms and a newsboy hat.