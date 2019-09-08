Spoiler! This Bachelor Australia Frontrunner Doesn’t Make the Final Four

The Bachelor Australia spoilers abound ahead, so click away now if you don't want to know what's to come!

Newly released photos reveal which four contestants make it to the hometown dates—and which fan favourite doesn't receive a rose from Matt Agnew on Wednesday night's episode.

In a series of pictures obtained by Who, bachelorettes Chelsie McLeod, Abbie Chatfield, Helena Sauzier, and Emma Roche can be seen on hometown dates with Matt, signalling they're the last women standing this season.

Unfortunately, that also means 24-year-old nurse Elly Miles is sent packing on Wednesday.

Photos of Matt and Abbie enjoying a day on the beach in her Queensland hometown appear to be especially passionate, with the 31-year-old astrophysicist and 23-year-old property analyst sharing a steamy kiss. Still, other contestants aren't so sure she'll win his heart.