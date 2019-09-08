Michael B. Jordan Has the Best Reaction After Zendaya Wears Same Suit

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

You know what they say: "Great minds think alike."

Zendaya and Michael B. Jordan proved this to be true after the 23-year-old actress attended a New York Fashion Week party on Friday and wore the same suit the 32-year-old actor wore to an Oscars party earlier this year.

The Euphoria star hit the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR's Icons party in a gray Berluti suit—the same suit the Creed star wore to Vanity Fair's Oscar party back in February. Fans immediately picked up on the fashion flashback. Even Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, couldn't resist comparing the two looks.

"Who you got Z or B???? wearing @berluti," he wrote on Instagram.

Both celebrities looked fabulous in the ensemble. But after The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of the duo and asked "who did it best," the Black Panther star gave the title to Zendaya.  

"@Zendaya hands down," he wrote in the comments section. "No contest."

Watch

Halima Aden Gives Tips for Surviving New York Fashion Week

It certainly has been a busy time for Zendaya. In addition to attending Harper's BAZAAR's Icons party, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress received the Fashion Force award at The Daily Front Row's annual Fashion Media Awards. She's also set to present her collection with Tommy Hilfiger on Sunday.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zendaya , Michael B. Jordan , Fashion , Fashion Week , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Beauty , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.