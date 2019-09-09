Kim Kardashian Dishes on New Shapewear Line and Her "Zen" Life With 4 Kids

For years, Kim Kardashian wasn't happy with a lot of her shapewear. So she created her own.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of four will soon launch her new SKIMS Solutionwear line, which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.

"This is what I've needed, I've been obsessed with traditional shapewear for about 15 years but I've always been cutting it up and making my own styles because every brand that I found just wouldn't really, they just didn't have some of the things I really needed," Kim told E! News. "For me, I need my hips tightened and smoothed out, because I have cellulite. I just feel really comfortable when I'm wearing Solutionwear. The bodysuit is one of my favorite pieces and I wore it to the White House under my suit."

Kim, who is working with President Donald Trump's team to push prison reform, has been to the White House a few times this year.

"I was wearing this sheer dress for the People's Choice Awards and you could see my shapewear underneath...with a [camera] flash," Kim continued.

She said she used to dye her shapewear with tea bags but did not have time to dye the garment she wore to the PCAs last fall, which also took place as she and other residents of the Calabasas, California area evacuated their homes due to threat of spreading wildfires.