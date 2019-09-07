This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Is Engaged

Forever and a lifetime.

This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged! The 37-year-old star shared the exciting and special news about her engagement to beau Jaime Lincoln Smith with her Instagram followers.

"Forever Ever...," she began her post, alongside a heartfelt poem. "Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation" ~me."

Along with her caption, Watson showed off her massive diamond sparkler and it wasn't your average engagement ring. Her jewelry piece was a bright baby blue shade that featured smaller white diamonds that wrapped around the band. It was a classic round shape.

What's more? Susan's This Is Us co-stars couldn't help but gush over the news. Mandy Moore commented on the engagement, "so happy for you guys, Su!!!!!" Additionally, Melanie Liburd wrote, "So beautiful! So happy for you both."