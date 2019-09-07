How Maren Morris Came to Be Part of The Highwomen, Country Music's Newest Supergroup

Maren Morris wasn't exactly in need of a new project when The Highwomen came a'calling.

Not only was she doing just fine on her own, becoming a crossover star in her own right after the release of her debut album Hero in 2016 thanks to her smash hit collaboration with Zedd, "The Middle," that ruled the airwaves in 2018, but she'd just kicked off promo for her second studio album, GIRL, and was busy prepping a world tour set to kick off when the album dropped in March and keep her on the road through August. In a word, she was busy.

"I think a lot of people on my team probably thought I was insane to join a band right in the middle of my own album cycle and tour," Morris told Rolling Stone in July.

Truth be told, none of the other women in The Highwomen, which also includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, needed a career boost that forming a country supergroup could bring. Carlile had just cleaned up at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where she was the most nominated female, winning three of her six nominations, including Best Americana Album. Shires, as a part of her husband Jason Isbell's band The 400 Unit, had won that particular award a year prior. And Hemby had just launched a solo career of her own, after years of being an in-demand songwriter for Nashville's elite. (She also co-wrote two tracks with Lady Gaga on the A Star Is Born soundtrack, including the film's tear-jerker finale, "I'll Never Love Again.")