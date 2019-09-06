Felicity Huffman Reveals Her Daughter's Reaction to College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is seeking forgiveness for her role in the college admissions scandal that resulted in the arrests of 50 individuals.

In response to federal prosecutors' filing suggesting the actress should serve one month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine for her involvement in the scheme, Huffman's legal team filed a 161-page memorandum requesting the judge sentence her to one year of probation and 250 hours of community service. Included in the documents is a letter written by Huffman to the judge presiding over the case. The lengthy plea paints a deeply personal picture of Huffman's life at home with daughters Sophia Macy and Georgia Macy, and the "utter shame" she felt after agreeing to falsely improve Sophia's SAT scores.

Huffman, 56, described the lengths she went to throughout Sophia's childhood to properly treat her learning disabilities. Upon entering high school, Huffman said she was referred to private college counselor Rick Singer, who she claimed told her that Sophia's math scores "were not measuring up" after a year of tutoring.

"He told me," she wrote, 'We will make sure she gets the scores she needs,' by having a proctor bump up her scores after she takes the test. Sophia would never know and she could, 'Concentrate on what really matters: here grades and her auditions.' He said he did it for many of his students."