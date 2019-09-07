Recapturing Mac Miller's Legacy a Year After His Sudden Death

It's been a year since Mac Miller died.

Whether the pain is still like-yesterday fresh or if it feels as if an eon has passed will be subjective, but for those whose lives he touched—his family, friends and millions of fans—there is no set heal-by date, no prescribed period of mourning.

"We had a show to do that night, and it just felt, like, how do you get up there and do this on this night," G-Eazy remembered several months later, talking to Complex, "and [we] had to really dig deep to find a way to do it and to talk about it in the right way, to honor somebody who had given the world so much through his voice. You know, that's the thing, as artists we give a lot of us—like ourselves, our person, our life, our experience—to the world, to every fan we meet, to every song we create that affects somebody...and he had given a lot of really amazing, powerful, beautiful stuff."

In a cruel twist, Miller's final album, the Grammy-nominated Swimming, was his most inspired work yet—and instead of serving as a new height reached, the natural progression of an already decade-long career as a rapper (who like so many these days shot to fame online first), songwriter and producer and a moment to bask in deserved glory, it ended up being the unexpected coda to his entire life.